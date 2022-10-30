2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview- Medeama SC vs Aduana Stars FC

Medeama will seek to return to winning ways when we host Aduana Stars FC in an explosive Ghana Premier League fixture at home on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellows are back at the Akoon Community Park where they battle the Fire Club in a titanic clash, seeking redemption after the side's last defeat in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Coach David Duncan has been trimming the rough edges since the league was suspended following an injunction.

The two-time FA Cup winners are back at it again as they host the Dorma Ahenkro-based side - who are unbeaten in their opening three matches.

The script is well known after Medeama stopped Aduana's 6-game winning spree last season, beating the side 1-0 courtesy Amed Toure's sensational strike.

Aduana travel to Tarkwa having won just once in their previous 10 visits and the outcome of Sunday’s game will spell a decisive end to Aduana Stars’ 3-game unbeaten run.

Medeama will be eager for the maximum points after losing 1-0 at Berekum Chelsea in the side's last Premier

The stakes are high for David Duncan's charges who are determined to rewrite the wrong and bounce back in style.

Medeama Team News

Striker Hans Kwoffie returns to the side and could partner Joshua Agyemang in attack.

Defender Vincent Atingah returns to the squad for the first time this season since recovering from an injury. He missed the games against Legon Cities, Real Tamale United and Berekum Chelsea.

The gaffer has kept faith with the core of his team including goalkeepers Kofi Mensah and Appiah Kubi.

Defenders Baba Musah Abdulai, Kofi Asmah, Ishmael Hammond, Abdulai Nurudeen, Kwadwo Amoako, Fatawu Sulemana and Ibrahim Yaro are named in the squad.

Captain Kwasi Donsu has recovered fully on time to make the match day squad. Prosper Boakye, Manuel Mantey and Gyan Fosu Darlington made the squad.

Wingers Ebenezer Achkabi and Theophilus Anoobah are in the squad alongside striker Ansu Kofi Patric.

Notable absentees

Defender Benjamin Abaidoo is out injured while there is no place for unfit winger Zakaria Mumuni.

Source: Medeamasc.org