2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report- Hearts of Oak 2-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Hearts of Oak came from behind to beat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in match week four of the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Slavko Matic secured his first win for the club as well as the Phobians recorded their first win of the season.

Prince Kwabena Owusu scored a brilliant goal to give Gold Stars the lead in the 10thminute. The winger scored from 35 yards after seeing the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper come off his line.

The miners dominated proceedings and nearly scored a second goal few minutes later.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior nearly got the equalizer for Hearts of Oak in the 37th minute but his effort was denied by the woodwork.

The away side went into the break leading the tie by 1-0.

Bibiani Gold Stars captain Godfred Kyei was substituted after picking up an injury in the second half. He was replaced by Frank Amankwah

Hearts of Oak increased the intensity of the game as they pushed for the equalizer but Bibiani Gold Stars were resolute at the back

Bibiani Gold Stars were reduced to 10-men after goalkeeper Joseph Baah was shown a red card for an assault on Hearts of Oak’s Yassan Outchaing.

Substitute Isaac Mensah got the equalizer for Hearts of Oak in the 78th minute from a beautiful round of play.

Gladson Awako scored the match winner from a free kick to secure the three points for Hearts of Oak.

Gold Stars came close to getting the equalizer through a free kick but Prince Owusu’s effort was denied by the woodwork.

The miners finished the game with nine-men.