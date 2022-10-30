2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report- Legon Cities 1-1 Berekum Chelsea

Legon Cities played out a 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, 30 October 2022, in the Ghana Premier League.

Maxwell Konadu’s side went into the match on the back of two straight wins on the road in Tamale against RTU and Tamale City FC.

The Royals made an impressive and early found the back of the net on 15 minutes but Nasiru Moro's left foot curler went wide.

Alex Aso gave the hosts the lead in the 59th minute when he delivered powerful left foot shot.

This was after receiving a sweet assist from striker Kofi Kordzi.

Berekum Chelsea did not get pinned down and fought back to draw level through Mezack Afriyie.

In the 75th minute, Jonas Attuquaye set up Kordzi but the Chelsea defenders were alert to hook the ball away.