2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 4: Match Report – Medeama 0-1 Aduana Stars

A goalkeeping howler from Appiah Kubi gifted Aduana Stars FC a 1-0 win at Medeama to maintain their unbeaten run.

Godfred Poku's innocuous strike flipped through the hands of the shot-stopper in the first half to silence the home crowd.

It will be a game the young gloveman will quickly like to forget as he gifted the visitors the only goal of the match.

Appiah Kubi, who was making his debut this season, make the elementary mistake which has cost the Mauve and Yellows.

David Duncan's men have now lost back-to-back in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Adana Stars FC showed immense quality and experience especially at the back as they kept their composure to thwart several marauding attacks.

Aduana Stars FC coach Paa Kwesi Fabin was left with all smiles as his side bagged maximum points on the road.

For David Duncan, there is a lot of work to be done after his charges put up their best display of the season so far but were denied by luck.

Medeama travel to the capital to battle Great Olympics in their next match while Aduana will host Legon Cities.