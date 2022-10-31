GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 4: Match Report - Tamale City 1-1 Real Tamle United

Published on: 31 October 2022
Tamale City and Real Tamale United shared the spoils in the Ghana Premier League's first meeting between the Northern region rivals at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The two teams have met several times in the past, but never in Ghana's top flight, so Monday's meeting was historic, and they provided fans with an exciting game, but there was no winner.

Real Tamale United took the lead after 42 minutes thanks to midfielder Baba Kushibo, but Tamale City equalised just before halftime.

Tamale City's goal was scored by forward Isaac Mensah, who converted from the penalty spot.

The 1-1 draw means that both teams have yet to win this season and will remain in the relegation zone.

 

