2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Nsoatreman FC

Accra Lions will be hoping to make it four wins on a row when they host Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra-based club have been in fine form in the new season, winning three of their four games so far.

Lions will be boosted by the return of trio Dominic Nsobila, Abass Samari and Hagan Frimpong, who missed the trip to Dawu following their involvement in international assignment. Nsobila and Frimpong helped Ghana's U23 team progress to the next stage of the AFCON U23 qualifiers.

Meanwhile, debutants Nsoatreman FC head to Accra with their heads high after dismantling Karela United 3-0 on matchday.

Nsoatreman have lost only one game this season and it was against champions Asante Kotoko.

The Nsoatre-based club could count on the experience of Abu Ushaw- formerly of Hearts of Oak and ex-Asante Kotoko talisman Baba Mahama.

Another player that could be a threat for Accra Lions in Mohammed Yakubu, who was the orchestra in the victory over Karela United.

Accra Lions have been strong at home this season, winning all two home matches so far.