2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Legon Cities

Aduana Stars will be at home this weekend to put their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season to another test when they tackle Legon Cities FC on Sunday.

The Ogya Boys are presently leading the Ghana Premier League table after four rounds where they are yet to taste a loss whatsoever.

Aduana have three wins and a draw from the four games they have played so far. They look to preserve that against Cities at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges come into this game on the back of a sensational victory over Medeama SC in Tarkwa last weekend.

Defender Godfred Opoku Wakii scored the only goal as they pipped Medeama 1-0 in the end.

Aduana have all their key players available for selection this Sunday.

Cities make the journey from the capital to Dormaa Ahenkro to face Aduana will a perfect away record having won all of their games on the road this campaign.

The Royals recorded wins against Tamale City FC and Real Tamale United in their two away league matches this season.

They will be playing the Ogya Boys with the intent of keeping their away momentum intact by avoiding a defeat after 90 minutes.

Maxwell Konadu's team picked a point from their last visit to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park with Aduana scoring late in the game to earn a 1-1 draw at the end of the match.

Konadu will travel without dependable defender Michael Ampadu who remains suspended following his red card in the opening day.