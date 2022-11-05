2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report- Accra Lions 2-0 Nsoatreman FC

Accra Lions continued their impressive start to the season with a fourth win on a row after beating Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

First half goals from Daniel Awuni and Fredrick Asante were enough for the host to collect all three points on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors threatened in the early minutes after strikes from Samuel Ofori and Abu Ushaw from long range.

However, the game quickly turned around after a brilliant run from Hagan Frimpong on the right, before sending in a cross which was met by Awuni for the opener after ten minutes.

Awuni almost got an assist after serving Asante from a fine one-two between the two players, but the latter's effort was heavy.

Accra Lions were forced into an early change after left-back Baba Salifu Apiiga picked a knock halfway into the half, and was replaced by Morris Fuseini.

The hosts continued to press resulting into a defensive miscommunication between Nsoatreman defender Richard Akrofi and goalkeeper Yaw Owusu Ansah, which Accra Lions forward Asante profited from to double their lead.

Awuni was sent through by Frimpong at the stroke of halftime but after beating the goalkeeper the referee whistled for offside.

Accra Lions returned from the break in search of a third, with Awuni causing trouble on the flanks. His teasing cross into the box was cleared by the defence of Nsoatreman.

Baba Mahama fired from distance as Nsoatreman tried to pull one back.

However, Lions were dominant as they created several chances in the final quarter of the game with Youssouf Simpara and Eric Okyere coming close.

Shawkan Mohammed had an opportunity to finish off the game with a third but his effort went wide.