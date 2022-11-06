2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report - Aduana Stars 1-0 Legon Cities

Aduana Stars continue to enjoy the summit of the Ghana Premier League after seeing off Legon Cities FC with a narrow victory at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

A first half goal was all the Ogya Boys needed to record their third win of the campaign and to consolidate their leadership on the league standings.

Aduana earned a 1-0 win at the end of the matchday five encounter which is also Cities' first defeat on the road this season.

Paa Kwesi Fabin made no changes to the squad that pipped Medeama SC in Tarkwa last week having maintained the starting lineup to face Cities.

Maxwell Konadu made two alterations to the team that played against Berekum Chelsea last week with goalkeeper William Essu returning from national team assignment.

Mohammed Issaka was back in the starting lineup after being on the bench in the last two games as he took the place of Nii Gyashie Bortey Acquaye.

Aduana got the breakthrough in the match after the half hour mark when Mintah scored his ever goal for the club to put them in front following a very nice move.

Mintah latched on to a pass from the midfielder to beat goalkeeper Essu who was helpless in the situation.

Aduana nearly doubled their advantage in the 73rd minute but Essu pulled off a brilliant save to deny the home side.