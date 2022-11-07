2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report - Great Olympics 1-0 Medeama SC

Great Olympics maintained their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season when they pipped Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Dade Boys claimed a vital 1-0 victory to inflict a third straight defeat to the Yellow and Mauves in a matchday five fixture on Monday.

Ghana U23 striker Abdul Razak Yussif scored a last-gasp goal to ensure all three points remained in the capital as Olympics move to third place on the league standings.

Yaw Preko made a couple changes to the team that drew with FC Samartex a week ago with the return of Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye and Abdul Razak Yussif.

The duo missed last week's game because of their time with the Ghana U23 team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mozambique.

Medeama head coach David Duncan adjusted his squad from last week's home defeat to Aduana Stars due to the suspension of defender Kwadwo Amoako.

Experienced forward Hans Kwofie was brought back to the starting lineup while Mohammed Hafiz was handed his first start of the campaign.

The first half of the encounter was highly competitive as the two teams sold an entertaining contest to the fans at the stadium and those who watched on the screens.

Yussif finally broke the deadlock of the match with his second goal of the season when it was ten minutes away from full-time to seal the victory for Olympics.