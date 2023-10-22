2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report - Nations FC 2-2 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko were denied a late victory by newly promoted club Nations FC in a dramatic clash between local rivals on Sunday.

The thrilling match ended in a draw as Nations FC managed to score a penalty deep into added time.

The first-ever meeting between these two clubs took place at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Nations FC took the lead when midfielder Amidou Diarra found the back of the net in the 50th minute, putting the home side ahead. They managed to maintain their lead and frustrate Kotoko until the 88th minute when attacker Steven Mukwala equalised for Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko then surged ahead in the 92nd minute, thanks to a goal from Michael Kyei Dwamena. Kotoko believed that this late goal would secure them three points, but the dramatic turn of events was far from over. In the 104th minute, Amidou Diarra once again stepped up, this time converting a penalty.

The late penalty decision incited Kotoko fans, who threw objects onto the field in protest, causing a delay in the penalty kick. The game had to be temporarily put on hold for several minutes due to the unrest.

The result ended Asante Kotoko's winning streak as they dropped to seventh place in the league standings. Meanwhile, Nations FC extended their winless run to three games, but they would be satisfied with avoiding defeat at home in this exciting local derby.