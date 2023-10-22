2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report – Nsoatreman 2-0 Legon Cities

Nsoatreman FC marked their return to winning ways with an impressive victory against Legon Cities in Nsuatre.

The home team not only secured a win but also continued to maintain their flawless record when playing on their home turf.

A standout performance from Manaf Umar, who netted his fourth goal of the season, and a goal from Mohammed Abdul Rahaman contributed to Nsoatreman's resounding victory.

This triumph allowed them to rise to the first position on the league table, showcasing their potential for success under the guidance of coach Maxwell Konadu.

The defeat was a significant setback for Legon Cities, who had previously boasted a strong record against Nsoatreman, having not lost to them in their two previous encounters. However, the visiting side appeared to be out of their element as Nsoatreman dominated the match.

Nsoatreman opened the scoring just four minutes into the game when Manaf Umar found the back of the net. Umar, a former Hearts of Oak attacking midfielder, has been making a strong case for himself since joining the team from Real Tamale United at the start of the season. The early goal boosted Nsoatreman's confidence, and they extended their lead with a second goal in the 69th minute.

The win significantly boosts Nsoatreman's standing, with three victories in five games and only one defeat. Their impressive start to the season is one they will strive to maintain as they prepare to face Chelsea in Berekum in their next fixture.

On the other hand, this was the second loss suffered by Legon Cities. They will be determined to make a comeback in their upcoming match against Dreams FC as they look to regain their form in the Ghana Premier League.