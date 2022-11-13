2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report- Nsoatreman 2-1 Dreams

Debutants Nsoatreman FC maintained their 100% home record by posting a 2-1 win over Dreams FC at Nana Professor Amoah Koramansa II Stadium on Sunday, 13 November 2022.

Midfielder Baba Mahama was brought down in the Dreams FC box and won a penalty.

Experienced striker Frederick Boateng elected himself to take it and he didn’t miss from 12 yards.

Dreams FC nearly snatched the equalizer on 35 minutes but goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu pulled a great saved to keep the visitors in the game.

Just before half time whistle, Boateng hit the back of the net to make it two-zero and also register a brace.

In the second half, Dreams FC managed to pull one back through Ishmael Dede who produced a fine finish.

Also in the match, Nsoatreman introduced 14-year-old Bernard Kpodo to replace Abu Ushau after 85 minutes.