2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report- RTU 1-0 Aduana Stars

Real Tamale United made it back-to-back wins after accounting for then leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday at Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The Pride of the North posted a 1-0 victory against Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Stephen Badu’s goal on 14 minutes- a connection from close range- was all they needed to snuff the flames of their opponents.

In the 38th minute RTU missed the opportunity to double their lead when Baba Kushibo’s cross was connected by the chest of Issah Kuka which was saved by the keeper.

It was the first points for the season after two draws and two defeats.

Also, RTU have recorded their first win at home this season.