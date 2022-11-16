2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 7: Match Preview – Aduana Stars vs Berekum Chelsea

Aduana Stars face a difficult test in their bid to recover from last weekend's shock defeat at the hands of Real Tamale United.

RTU shocked Aduana 1-0 to end the Ogya club's unbeaten start to the season, and as a result, Aduana is no longer the league leader.

Aduana lost that first position to the high-flying Accra Lions, but they hope to reclaim it in midweek by beating Berekum Chelsea.

Aduana will face Chelsea in Dormaa, with the Ogya Club desperate to keep their perfect home record this season.

Aduana are one of the few teams that haven't lost at home this season and will be confident against Chelsea, who haven't been consistent.

Chelsea made a winning start but have struggled to maintain it. They have nine points out of a possible 18 and have yet to win away from home.

Aduana are favourites considering they are unbeaten against Chelsea in Dormaa, with seven wins and three draws.