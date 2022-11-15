2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview- Karela United vs King Faisal

Karela United are buoyed by the draw at Hearts of Oak in midweek and are favourites to slay King Faisal at home in midweek.

The Passioners have a 100% home record at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park this season having beaten Tamale City, Dreams FC and Bechem United.

They are seventh on the Ghana Premier League table with ten points from six matches.

This is a penultimate fixture before the league breaks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

Faisal might have rediscovered their form after recording their first win of the campaign on Saturday.

They beat newcomers Kotoku Royals 2-1 at Baba Yara Stadium.

Striker Abednego Tetteh, who scored and was named Man of the Match in that match, could hurt Karela.

Jimmy Cobblah’s side remain at the foot of the table with a paltry three points from 18.