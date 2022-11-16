2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Report- Great Olympics 2-1 RTU

Accra Great Olympics returned to winning ways after beating Real Tamale United in Accra on matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

Amos Acheampong's second half strike helped the Dade Boys come from a goal down to collect all three points in front of their fans at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The visitors got off to a great start after captain David Abagna opened the scoring ten minutes into the game.

However, the lead did not last after Raymond Grippman levelled five minutes later with a fine header.

Both sides maintained their composure as they walked into the break at 1-1.

However, the hosts who had lost their last game to Legon Cities, were determined for the winner as they attacked the Northern Blues.

Midway through the second half Amos Acheampong scored the winner to hand the Dade Boys all three points.

The defeat ends RTU's two game winning streak while Olympics move to third on the table.