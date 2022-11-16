2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 7: Match Report - Karela United 0-1 King Faisal 

King Faisal won their second game in a row after defeating Karela United in Ayinase on Wednesday.

Last week, King Faisal ended their run of defeats with a home win over Kotoku Royals, and they were able to build on that by securing an important win at Karela.

It was their first away victory of the season, and it wasn't cheap. Jimmy Cobblah's men had to work hard for the three points, defying the intimidation and pressure in Ayinase.

Defender Joseph Adu Dwomoh scored in the 60th minute, with Faisal holding firm despite being bombarded with attacks.

This is a huge victory for King Faisal, who have climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Karela United, on the other hand, fail to move up, remaining in eighth place.