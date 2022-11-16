2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 7: Match Report – Asante Kotoko 1-1 Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko's winning streak came to an end on Wednesday when Legon Cities held them to a draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors entered the game fresh off victories over Samartex and Medeama, and they were expected to make it three straight wins.

They did, however, struggle. They were outplayed by a strong Legon Cities side, and Kotoko were fortunate to escape with a point, keeping them in the top four.

After 14 minutes, Kotoko took the lead thanks to Ugandan striker Stephen Mukwala, who converted a penalty. They led until the 51st minute, when midfielder Sadat Mohammed equalised for Legon Cities.

Kotoko will be disappointed with the result because they were hoping to go top of the league for the first time this season with a win. They are now two points behind new leaders Aduana Stars as a result of the draw.

It's a good result for Legon Cities, especially for coach Maxwell Konadu, who ends his losing streak against his former team. They intend to build on it.