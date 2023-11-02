2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview – Nsoatreman vs. Asante Kotoko

Nsoatreman FC have the opportunity to regain the top spot when they face off against former champions, Asante Kotoko, this Thursday. After slipping to the second position due to Aduana FC's recent win, Nsoatreman is determined to reclaim their leadership with a victory over the Porcupine Warriors.

The anticipation surrounding this fixture has been palpable, not only because of the clash between two formidable teams but also because of Maxwell Konadu, Nsoatreman's coach, who will be extra motivated to outwit his former club, Kotoko.

Nsoatreman have been formidable throughout the current campaign, particularly at home, where they have maintained a perfect winning record in three games against Legon Cities, FC Samartex, and Bechem United. Their spirits are high after a recent 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea, solidifying their place at the top of the league table.

Maxwell Konadu's influence and key signings like Abdul Manaf Umar and Eric Osei Bonsu have propelled Nsoatreman to their current heights. A win against Asante Kotoko will propel them back to the top, with the advantage of having played one game less than current leaders Aduana FC.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko are in search of their first victory since beating Aduana FC 1-0 at home. With recent draws against Nations FC and Bechem United, Kotoko will be eager to secure a win on the road against Nsoatreman, who have yet to drop points at home this season.

While Asante Kotoko face the absence of Richmond Lamptey due to injury, they still possess a strong lineup featuring players like Baba Yahaya, Peter Acquah, and Rocky Dwamena. Seasoned campaigners such as Henry Ainsu, Steven Mukwala, Sherif Mohammed, and Augustine Agyapong also add to their depth.

With just three points separating the two sides, Asante Kotoko in 9th place with 10 points and Nsoatreman FC occupying second place with 13 points (albeit one game less), this matchup promises to be a tantalizing contest that could potentially shape the direction of the Ghana Premier League.