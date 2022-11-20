2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 8: Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Great Olympics

Berekum Chelsea ended their winless streak against Great Olympics, as the Blues earned a hard-fought victory on Sunday in Dormaa.

Afriyie Mezack, 19, scored the game's lone goal, beating the opposition goalkeeper with a superb effort.

Chelsea came into the game having not won in their previous four games and were obviously under pressure to change that.

They were the better team in the first half, and the youngster gave them the lead in the 32nd minute.

Olympics struggled to produce their best football, with Chelsea securing their first three points since September 26.

Olympics remain fourth after failing to capitalise on the points dropped by the teams ahead of them.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in the top half of the table following the win.