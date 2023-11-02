GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report - Nsoatreman 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Published on: 02 November 2023
Nsoatreman returned to the summit by defeating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in Nsuatre in a closely watched Ghana Premier League encounter. 

The great performance, orchestrated by former Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu, secured all three points for Nsoatreman and solidified their strong start to the season.

Nsoatreman now lead the league table, with a one-point advantage over second-placed Aduana FC and a game in hand.

For Kotoko, who entered the match seeking their first win since October 13 when they beat Aduana FC at home, overcoming Nsoatreman proved challenging.

Coach Prosper Ogum's side struggled even more when they were reduced to 10 men just before half-time. Defender Henry Ansu received his second yellow card and was sent off early, leaving Nsoatreman in control in front of their home fans.

The decisive goal was scored by forward Stephen Diyou in the 41st minute. Despite Kotoko's protests claiming an offside position, the goal stood.

 

The defeat leaves Kotoko six points behind the league leaders, having collected only 10 points from eight games. They face the task of improving their form to achieve their goal of finishing the first round at the top of the table.

