2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report - Tamale City 2-1 Aduana Stars

Tamale City FC staged a remarkable comeback to register their very first victory of the Ghana Premier League this campaign after seeing off Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The newly-promoted side came from behind to claim a hard fought 2-1 win over Aduana at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

Two goals from Sampson Eduku and Isaac Mensah in the last twenty minutes cancelled Aduana's early lead in the second half to turn things around.

Forward Bright Adjei scored his 4th goal of the campaign and 3rd in the last two matches to give the Ogya Boys the advantage eight minutes after the break.

Substitute Eduku netted his first goal of the season to draw the home side level in the 73rd minute.

Mensah scored the give City the lead for the first time in the match five minutes from full-time and that sealed the victory for the Tamale Citizens.

Aduana remain top of the league standings before the break for the World Cup despite their defeat to City on Sunday since Accra Lions and Asante Kotoko also lost their respective matches.

City move from the 18th to the 17th position on the log win the victory.