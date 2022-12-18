2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview – Accra Lions vs Samartex

Accra Lions host Samartex on a neutral ground in Sogakope on Monday, 19 December 2022, due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The club statement read: ‘‘Our home match against Samartex has been relocated to WAFA Park in Sogakope. We‘ve been informed that the Accra Sports Stadium isn’t available for us this month.’’

Lions, second-placed on the table, are seeking to return to winning ways having lost their last two matches.

Before the World Cup break, James Francis’ side suffered a 2-1 defeat at King Faisal in Kumasi.

Samartex have first choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ansah in high spirits after winning the league’s Goalkeeper of the Month award for November.

He kept clean sheets in two matches played in the month under review.

Coach Annor Walker’s side had two back-to-back wins against Kotoku Royals and Samartex and are currently placed tenth on the table.

The Timbers have had some decent away performances including the 0-0 draw at RTU and the 2-2 stalemate at Aduana Stars.