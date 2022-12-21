2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 9: Match Preview – Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko will try to reclaim second place on the league table when they face Berekum Chelsea in Kumasi on Wednesday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently fifth, and a win would propel them back to second, which fierce rivals Hearts of Oak currently hold after defeating Nsoatreman FC on Tuesday.

Kotoko went into the World Cup break without a win in two games, which cost them the top spot in the league. They've most likely used the four-week break to get back to their best and would be eager to show it against Berekum Chelsea in Kumasi.

Berekum Chelsea have been hot and cold this season, but they earned a great win before the break. They've had enough rest to be able to build on it.

They have the potential to cause problems for Kotoko in their pursuit of their first away win of the season.

The Blues won all three points in their last visit to Kumasi in May, thanks to a late goal by Kelvin Obeng. They haven't won an away game since, so they're hoping for a repeat performance.

Chelsea must be at their best, as Kotoko are unbeaten at home, and the Porcupine Warriors feel more at ease when they play in front of their fans.