2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview – Bechem United vs Tamale City

Bechem United are favourites for the points at home to struggling Tamale City on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, when the Ghana Premier League resumes.

The last time the Hunters were in action at the Nana Gyeabour Park, they harvested goals in the 3-0 drubbing of newly-promoted side Nsoatreman FC.

Bechem are sixth on the table after eight rounds of matches but separated by just one point from the fifth placed team Hearts of Oak.

Tamale City will be without their Head Coach Mohammed Abdul Wahid who has travelled to the United States for a refresher course.

In his absence, deputy Hamza Mohammed, has prepared the team and the ex-Ghana international will lead them.

Before the World Cup break, City had recorded just a win in the 8 matches.