2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs. Real Tamale United

Bibiani Goldstars FC will welcome Real Tamale United to Dun's Park on Monday as the Ghana Premier League resumes after the World Cup break.

Goldstars were on impressive form before the break having gone four matches on a bounce without a defeat. They hope to continue that run on Monday afternoon.

Their last game was them defying the odds to claim a 1-0 victory over Legon Cities FC in Accra, before then was a 3-0 win at FC Samartex in Samreboi.

Striker Ibrahim Laar is in the run for the player of November award following his impeccable form in the month. He scored 5 goals in 4 matches.

He is expected to lead the Miners to their 3rd win in front of the home crowd this campaign.

RTU will be making the journey from Tamale to Bibiani with a lot of confidence having beaten champions Asante Kotoko SC in the round before the break for the World Cup.

The Pride of the North came from a goal down to beat Kotoko 2-1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, a vital victory that could spur them on against Goldstars.

They are currently on a good run with just one loss in their last five league matches and with three wins and a draw in the process.

Skipper David Abagna Sandan is back to form as he has earned a nomination for the best player award for November.

Abagna scored three times in the last four matches and is expected to lead his again on Thursday to get a desirable outcome at the end of the match.