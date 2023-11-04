2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview - Karela United vs. Hearts of Oak

In a highly-anticipated clash, Karela United are eager to end their six-game winless streak as they face Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The last time Karela secured a victory was back on September 24, making this match crucial for them, as it happens to be their only win this season.

Their recent game against Bibiani Goldstars ended in a draw, further extending their winless run. On the other hand, Hearts of Oak are riding high on confidence after an impressive first-half display against the reigning champions, Medeama, securing a 3-1 win.

Martin Koopman's side, previously struggling in front of goal with just one score to their name, broke through with three goals in their last outing. They will be aiming to maintain this newfound form and boost their chances of success.

Despite Hearts of Oak being the slight favorites due to their recent performances, it's worth noting that they haven't managed to defeat Karela since 2019. Karela United, in their last encounter at their home ground, recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over Hearts of Oak.

The game, scheduled for 3 pm will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Fans can expect an exciting clash as Karela United seek to break their winless streak, and Hearts of Oak aim to continue their impressive form.