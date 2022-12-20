2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview - Kotoku Royals vs. Legon Cities

Struggling Kotoku Royals FC will look to turn their season around when they take on Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday afternoon.

The Akyem Royals will begin a new life at the Cape Coast stadium without head coach Seth Ablade who was dismissed about a week ago.

Assistant coach Akakpo Patron takes temporary charge of the team and would want to start his reign with a victory over Cities in the midweek.

The Akyem Royals have picked only one point from their last six league matches and have lost all of their last five matches in the process.

Since their matchday one victory against Accra Lions FC, they are yet to record a win again as they presently languish bottom of the league standings.

Cities were stunned at home in their last league game by a 1-0 defeat to Bibiani Goldstars FC and would want to quickly put that aside when they tackle Royals.

The Accra-based club is on an abysmal run ahead of their visit to the Cape Coast on Wednesday.

Maxwell Konadu's team has managed only one win from their last five games in the Ghana Premier League with two draws and two defeats.

Cities would want to count on their away form this campaign to dispatch the Royals to return to winning ways and also move up on the league standings. They have two wins from four games on the road so far.