2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 9: Match Preview - Nsoatreman FC vs Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak will look to pick up where they left off when they play Nsoatreman FC in their first match following the World Cup break.

The arrival of Serbian Slavko Matic as coach provided a breath of fresh air to the club, resulting in a five-game unbeaten streak before the league was halted to allow Ghanaians to focus on the 2022 World Cup.

The World Cup is over, and attention has returned to domestic football, with Hearts of Oak looking for a win away from home that could propel them into the top four.

The Phobians won three of their last five games before the break and are fully confident of defeating Nsoatreman, who lost 3-0 to Bechem United in their last match.

That defeat could have an impact on their season, and a strong performance against Hearts of Oak would help to erase the negative experience in Bechem.

The newcomers have outperformed expectations, currently in the top half of the table after eight games, but the job is far from done with a long season ahead of them.

It's critical that they maintain their focus and play their hearts out, as they have done in previous games, as they have four wins, one less than surprise league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars.

Nsoatreman could go top of the league on Tuesday if they defeat Hearts of Oak at Nana Kronmansah Park in Nsoatre.