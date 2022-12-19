2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-1 FC Samartex

Accra Lions were held at their makeshift home in Sogakope by FC Samartex 1996 following the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

The Accra-based team had to improvise at the Red Bull Arena after the Accra Sports Stadium was made unavailable due to other activities.

The change of venue seemed to have had a toll on the hosts who conceded in the tenth minute after a blistering start by Samatex.

Giyasu Ibrahim fired home after moments of dominance from FC Samartex.

Accra Lions were immediately awoken from their slumber, as they began to take control of the game, creating some decent chances.

With five minutes remaining to half time, Hagan Frimpong headed home from a brilliant Daniel Oduro corner kick.

After the break, Lions kept pushing for a winner but could not take their chances.

Coach James Francis made a triple substitution, bringing on Remember Boateng, Shawkan Mohammed and Eric Okyere for Daniel Awuni, Evans Ampfo and Hagan Frinpong.

Seidu Bassit and Youssouf Simpara came on late for Fredrick Asante and Abass Samari but resilient defending form the visitors ensured the spoils were shared.