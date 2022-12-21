2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report- Bechem United 0-0 Tamale City

Tamale City travelled to Bechem to frustrate Bechem United to a goalless draw following the resumption of the Ghana Premier League after the World Cup break.

The newcomers who arrived at the Nana Gyeabour Park after a big win against former champions Aduana star, were resolute in the early minutes of the game despite waves of attack from the Hunters.

Bechem created chances and should have been up before the break but failed to take their opportunities.

After the break, coach Kassim Mingle introduced forward Hafiz Konkoni, who came on for Paul Kwei as he strengthen his attack.

The visitors best chance came ten minutes after the break, but Emmanuel Ababio was at the right place at the right time to defend.

Elijah Addai then replaced Emmanuel Avornyoh, who was having a quite day, on the hour mark.

And with twenty minutes remaining, Cephas Mantey should have found the back of the net after a clever counter attacking move. He missed a golden opportunity to steal victory for Bechem United in the final minute.