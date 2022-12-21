2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report - Kotoku Royals 0-3 Legon Cities

Newly-promoted Kotoku Royals FC had their present predicament compounded in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday following a home defeat to Legon Cities FC.

The Akyem Royals recorded their sixth straight defeat in the Ghanaian top tier with a 3-0 loss to Cities at the Cape Coast stadium.

A goal in each half of the match ensured the Accra-based club returned to winning ways after two winless matches.

Cities skipper Jonah Attuquaye scored his first goal of the campaign to put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute of the matchday 9 fixture.

Maxwell Konadu's side came close again ten minutes later as Attuquaye's effort after he was set up by Kofi Kordzi was saved by Royals goalkeeper Clinton Quaye.

Cities doubled their advantage through Kordzi scoring from the spot for his first league goal of the season and the club since he joined from Hearts of Oak.

Alex Aso rounded off the massive victory for Cities with a goal in stoppage time, his second of the season.

Royals remain bottom of the league standings with just four points from nine matches and will travel to Real Tamale United for their next game.

Cities move to sixth place with the victory over the newbies and will face Karela United FC at home in the next round.