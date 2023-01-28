GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League:Slavko Matic lauds team after Medeama win

Published on: 28 January 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League:Slavko Matic lauds team after Medeama win
Slavko Matic

Accra Hearts of Oak tactician, Slavko Matic has hailed his side after their 1-0 victory over Medeama on Saturday, January 28 2023.

The Phobians broke the jinx to win at Akoon Park for the first time since 2016.

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr’s solitary goal of the game on 32 minutes was enough to return the Premier League giants to winning ways after back to back draws.

Slavko Matic, who couldn’t hide his excitement told StarTimes: “I’m very happy because my players they show good attitude and they show very good tactical discipline.”

Hearts of Oak move to second place on the league standings, level on 24 points with leaders Aduana FC who host Accra Lions on Sunday.

By Suleman Asante      

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more