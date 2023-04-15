2022/23 Ghana Premier Leahgue: Week 26 Match Preview - Samartex vs Accra Lions

FC Samartex 1996 will welcome Accra Lions to the Nsenkyire Stadium for the matchday 16 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The host will be hoping to bounce back after the defeat to Karela United in their last game before the FA Cup weekend.

Samartex are having a topsy-turvy first season in the Ghana topflight, and currently sit seventh on the table with 33 points. The Timber Boys have won only one of their last five matches, losing three.

Accra Lions also hold similar record, winning only one of their last five games despite having a good campaign.

The Accra-based club are nine points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars with a game in hand and will be hoping to quickly recover from their slumber with a positive result against Samartex.

Samartex will be counting on the experience of players like Larry Sumaila and Seidu Dauda while Accra Lions will look up to Abass Samari and Dominic Amponsah for inspiration.