2022/23 Premier League: Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin vows to avenge Hearts of Oak defeat

Berekum Chelsea gaffer Christopher Ennin says his target for the second half of the season is to beat teams his side lost against in the first round.

The Biribes lost their last game of the first round of the season to Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 11 2023.

The first goal of the game came late in the 83rd minute through an own goal from Fuseini Zacharia to give The Phobians the lead.

Benjamin Yorke got Hearts of Oak’s second six minutes later. Kusi Pandrous got a consolation goal for The Biribes before Victor Aidoo sealed the win for Hearts of Oak in stoppage time.

Ennin says he is plotting revenge when the Phobians visit Berekum.

He told StarTimes: “I will give credit to Accra Hearts of Oak today. They really had a good game today…I will be waiting for all the teams that beat me in the first round. I’m meeting them (Hearts of Oak) there. I’m waiting. Definitely I am going with lose they will come with lose.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante