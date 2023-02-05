GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2022/23 Premier League: Ibrahim Tanko begs for time to know squad

Published on: 05 February 2023
Ibrahim Tanko

Newly appointed Karela United coach, Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko says he needs time to get familiar with the team

Karela lost 2-0 to Aduana Stars at Dun’s Park on Sunday, February 5 2023. The Nzema based side could not reproduce their performance in their 1-0 win over Kotoko at home.

Emmanuel Appau got the first goal on 13 minutes and Noah Nartey scored a thunderbolt 4 minutes later to return Gold Stars to winning ways.

Responding to whether he got his team selection and tactics wrong, Tanko told StarTimes: “I am a new person in the team so I’m getting some sort of whispers. I mean do this, check this player and all that. So these are the things I’m doing. So I’m getting to know them very well for future matches.”

 

By Suleman Asante

