2022/23 Premier League: Ibrahim Tanko begs for time to know squad

Newly appointed Karela United coach, Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko says he needs time to get familiar with the team

Karela lost 2-0 to Aduana Stars at Dun’s Park on Sunday, February 5 2023. The Nzema based side could not reproduce their performance in their 1-0 win over Kotoko at home.

Emmanuel Appau got the first goal on 13 minutes and Noah Nartey scored a thunderbolt 4 minutes later to return Gold Stars to winning ways.

Responding to whether he got his team selection and tactics wrong, Tanko told StarTimes: “I am a new person in the team so I’m getting some sort of whispers. I mean do this, check this player and all that. So these are the things I’m doing. So I’m getting to know them very well for future matches.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante