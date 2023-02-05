GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Premier League: Karela coach Ibrahim Tanko blames Gold Stars defeat on fatigue

Published on: 05 February 2023
2022/23 Premier League: Karela coach Ibrahim Tanko blames Gold Stars defeat on fatigue
Shaibu Tanko

Head coach of Karela United Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko says his team’s exhaustion is responsible for their 2-0 loss to Gold Stars at Dun’s Park on Sunday, February 5 2023.

Karela failed to reproduce the performance displayed in their 1-0 win over Kotoko.

Emmanuel Appau got the first goal on 13 minutes and Noah Nartey scored a thunderbolt 4 minutes later to seal the win for Gold Stars.

Tanko asserts that his side lost the game due to weariness.

He told StarTimes’ Jude Acheampong: “The performance wasn’t bad except that I noticed some sort of fatigue, I mean in the boys. So they won’t be able to put up their best as expected.”

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more