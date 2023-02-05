2022/23 Premier League: Man of The Match Farouk Adams reveals team's target

Gold Stars defender Farouk Adams who was adjudged MVP in their 2-0 victory over Karela United has disclosed that his team wants to end the season among the Top 4 on the League standings.

Farouk was solid in defense as he partnered Amofa to fend off threats from Karela’s attackers.

The experienced defender told StarTimes his team’s objective this season.

He said: “Before the league, we talked to ourselves that no matter what we have to try and be among the Top 4. We’re trying to do exactly what we told ourselves to do…By the end of the season by the Almighty God we’ll be among the Top 4.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante