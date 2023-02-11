2022/23 Premier League: Slavko Matic ‘disappointed’ in Hearts of Oak fans

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic says he is disheartened by the wavering support from the Phobia faithful.

The Premier League giants were 3-1 winners over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 11 2023.

The first goal of the game came late in the 83rd minute through an own goal from Fuseini Zacharia to give The Phobians the lead.

Benjamin Yorke got Hearts of Oak’s second six minutes later. Kusi Pandrous got a consolation goal for The Biribes before Victor Aidoo sealed the win for Hearts of Oak in stoppage time to return them to winning ways.

Speaking to StarTimes, the Serbian said: “I am very disappointed with our fans, very, very. We need supporters. Somebody who will support 90 minutes team. Not only when we celebration. It is very easy to celebrate but when we struggle, when we fight, somebody needs to support these guys. I hope next time we will hear more supporters.”

By Suleman Asante

