2022/23 Premier League: Slavko Matic- Hearts of Oak punished for being wasteful

Hearts of Oak tactician Slavko Matic says his team was made to pay for being profligate in front of goal against RTU.

The Phobians were away to Real Tamale United for the late kick-off on Sunday, February 5 2023 and lost narrowly to Nuhu Baba's side.

It was an action-packed game with both sides creating chances, but it was Hearts of Oak old boy Abdul Manaf Umar who scored the only goal of the game with a magnificent strike from 20 meters in the 83rd minute.

Matic was left frustrated by his team’s failure to take their chances.

The Serbian told StarTimes after full time: “When you don’t score three times, one against one with goalkeeper, second half from 2 meters. Then the opponents score from 20 meter. They punish you for your chances, what you didn’t score.”

By Suleman Asante

