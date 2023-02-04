2022/23 Premier League: Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed praises new boys after Kotoku Royals win

Head coach of Tamale City Hamza Mohammed has hailed his new signings after their 3-0 victory over fellow strugglers Kotoku Royals on Saturday, February 4 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

New entrants, Justice Mensah and Godfred Abban were brilliant for The Citizens. The latter bagged the MVP award while the former got the final goal of the match in the 70th minute.

Tamale City talisman, Sampson Eduku opened the scoring on 28 minutes and at the death of the first half Matthew Agama got the second.

Hamza couldn’t hide his excitement about the performance of his new boys. He told StarTimes: “God being so good the window opened. We brought in some new experienced who have shown today…that’s the efficiency we’re looking for and God being so good we had it today. Justice scored today. The confidence will come up.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante