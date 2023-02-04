2022/23 Premier League: Week 16 Match Preview- Tamale City vs Kotoku Royals

The bottom two sides on the Premier League standings square off at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 4 2023.

Kotoku Royals looked different against Gold Stars thanks to the introduction of new recruits.

Andy Kumi who joined from Bechem United got a brace for Royals in their 3-2 win over Bibiani Gold Stars on Wednesday. John Eduafo’s side will be hoping to make it back to back wins to move from the foot of the League log.

Eduafo’s men will swap League positions with their opponents should they bag all three points away from home.

Tamale City are not without their own problems. They are yet to win a Premier League game in 2023- 3 losses and 2 draws this year.

It promises to be an interesting game as they both aim to ease relegation fears among their fans.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante