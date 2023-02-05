2022/23 Premier League: Week 16 Match Report- Accra Great Olympics 1-1 Dreams FC

Great Olympics shared the spoils with Dreams FC when the sides clashed at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 5 2023.

Yaw Preko’s side took an early lead in the 15th minute courtesy of Michael Osei.

The Wonder Club were hoping to end the game with that solitary goal to return to winning ways after their 3-0 defeat to an in-form Accra Lions side.

The vistors leveled with a last-gasp goal through Collins Boah in the 94th minute to salvage a crucial away point.

By Suleman Asante

