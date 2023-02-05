GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 February 2023
2022/23 Premier League: Week 16 Match Report- Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Bechem United

Berekum Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Bechem United at the Golden City Park on Sunday, February 5 2023.

Chelsea needed to respond positively after their 2-1 defeat to Nsoatreman, and they did so through Fravien Kongoza’s goal in stoppage time of the first half.

Bechem United were hoping to build up on their 6-2 hammering of RTU but tried without success to rescue a point from this game. In spite of this loss, The Hunters still remain 2nd on the League standings.

Berekum Chelsea climb to 9th position on the League log after today's win.

 

By Suleman Asante

