The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has stated that the draw for the Round of 32 stage of the Women’s FA Cup will be held on Wednesday, February 8 2023 at the studios of Max TV.

The Round of 32 features champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, and two former champions Hasaacas Ladies and Prisons Ladies.

Others include Police Ladies, Tamale Super Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals, Anlo Ladies, Kotoku Rush Ladies and Fabulous Ladies.