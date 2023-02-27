2022/23 Women’s Premier League: Match Report - Ampem Darkoa Ladies 1-0 Prisons Ladies

Ampem Darkoa Ladies returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Prisons Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Monday, February 27 2023.

Both teams went into the game with just a point separating them, and it was expected to be a cagey encounter. A win for either team would send them top of the League standings.

Prisons Ladies were hoping to make it 3 consecutive wins while the Northern Zone leaders were aiming to bounce back from their loss in Tamale.

Apem Darkoa scored the only goal of the game on 31 minutes through Comfort Yeboah.

The champions held on that solitary goal to bag all three points and also take a 3 point lead on the league log.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante