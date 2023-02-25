GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Women’s Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Lady Strikers 1-1 Faith Ladies

Published on: 25 February 2023
2022/23 Women’s Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Lady Strikers 1-1 Faith Ladies
Lady Strikers FC

Lady Strikers and Faith Ladies both failed to return to winning ways as they held each other to a 1-1 draw at the Robert Mensah Stadium on Saturday, February 25 2023.

Faith Ladies also blew the chance to turn up heat on Southern Zone leaders, Army Ladies.

The first half produced a barren score line as both teams failed to score.

It was the visitors who broke the deadlock on 50 minutes through Portia Prempeh, and it looked as if they were going to bag all three points.

However, a last gasp strike by Deborah Amponsah in the 4th minute of stoppage time salvaged a point for Lady Strikers.

The draw moves Faith Ladies to second position, 4 points behind Army Ladies.

Lady Strikers are 6th on the 10 club table.

                                         

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more