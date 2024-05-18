2022/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 30 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs. Heart of Lions

Dreams FC moved out of the relegation zone after seeing off Bechem United in one of their outstanding fixtures last Wednesday at the 'Theatre of Dreams' in Dawu.

The 'Still Believe' outfit are now two points above the drop zone, and they will be hoping to extend it on Sunday when they face Heart of Lions at home on matchday 30.

After their 2-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea in November, Dreams remain unbeaten at home in the Ghana Premier League since then.

This is a real motivation for Abdul Karim Zito and his boys to navigate another victory to boost their quest for top division football next season.

Lions continue to battle against relegation as they find themselves in the 17th position on the league table with 32 points after 29 matches. They are only a point behind the safe places.

The Kpando-based club travels to Dawu with the worst away form in the league this season. They are yet to record a win on the road this campaign after 14 games (W0 D5 L9).

However, the 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC in the last round gives them some hope that they could pick at least a point after Sunday’s match.

Defying the odds to pick all points available from the 'Theatre of Dreams' will see Bashir Hayford's side move out of the danger zone for the first time.