2022/2Ghana Premier League Week 10: Match Review- King Faisal vs Nsoatreman

Published on: 01 January 2023
King Faisal host Nsoatreman

King Faisal are back to base and will attempt to grab the points against newly-promoted Nsoatreman in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, 1 January 2023.

Their last league encounter ended in a 2-0 defeat at Dreams FC which stopped their three-game winning run.

But they bounced back in midweek with a 2-0 win at PRO Players FC.

Jimmy Cobblah’s side are second-bottom and need a win to lubricate their campaign which will pull them from the relegation zone.

Nsoatreman are tenth place but I have lost their last two league matches to Bechem United and Hearts of Oak.

Mohammed Gargo’s bounced back in midweek to beat Baffour Academy 2-1 on the road in the MTN FA Cup.

